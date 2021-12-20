Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Texas just issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5′,4″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information about Hayley should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

