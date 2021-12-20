Central Texans are all going to be dreaming of a mild Christmas!

Although there was a chill in the air this weekend which will linger into the day today and into Thursday morning, but we’re expecting the heat to crank back up again in short order leading to the potential for a record high temperature on Christmas Day. Enjoy today’s seasonably cool weather while you can. The overnight round of scattered rain (with even some isolated sleet pellets thrown into the mix) will give way to dry weather and eventually sunshine today. Rain exits by 9 AM with clouds largely clearing by lunch time. Since clouds will clear from southwest to northeast, we’re expecting a bit of a temperature difference from west to east. Near and east of I-35, highs should be in the mid-to-upper 50s. East of I-35, highs may be a touch cooler in the low-to-mid 50s. Today’s clear skies and calm winds will hang around tonight so overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s Tuesday morning. Despite the morning chill, ample sunshine gets highs warmer than normal into the low 60s for the first day of winter tomorrow.

High pressure will nudge back into the area from the south mid-week and into the weekend sending temperatures significantly above average again! High temperatures remain in the upper 60s Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but 70s and 80s return starting on Thursday. Thursday’s high of 73° warms to 82° Friday since west winds should pull hot and dry air in. Although Friday’s record high of 91° is very safe, Christmas’ record high of 79° is not. We’re currently forecasting a high of 78° but we could reach that record if high pressure nudges closer. Regardless, it’s going to be hot but thankfully not super humid. Humidity will start to return for the last few days of the year which could lead to a few showers next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s some fun facts for you: The average high temperature in December 2021 through December 19th is 73.5°, well above the current monthly record average high of 69.5°. In order for us to stay in the number 1 slot, we’d need to have an average high of 69° through the remainder of the month, which would be 10° higher than the average daily high temperature. While it seems like staying that far above average for the remainder of the year, it’s probably going to happen. The forecast average high temperature through December 29th is 72.5°. With no cold fronts on the horizon until maybe around the first of the year, we’re almost guaranteed to take the top spot over. High pressure is also going to keep rain away. Outside of maybe a few isolated showers for the last few days of the year, it’s going to be dry. We’ll likely finish the month of December with over a 2″ rainfall deficit (likely as the 4th driest December all time) and we’ll finish the year in a 3″ rainfall deficit.

