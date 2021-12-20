China Spring Head Coach Brian Bell resigning to join staff at Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just days after winning a state championship with China Spring, head coach Brian Bell is resigning to join the football staff at Baylor.

China Spring Athletic Director Josh Gregory confirmed the news to KWTX.

Brian’s brother, Shawn Bell, is currently the Quarterback Coach at Baylor.

Confirmed: Brian Bell has resigned from his role as head football coach at China Spring to join the staff at #Baylor — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) December 20, 2021

Brian Bell played football at China Spring, and took over as head coach at the school when his Dad retired from the job.

Bell and the Cougars went a perfect 16-0 and won the 4A State Title this year.

The news was first reported by Matt Stepp, with Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football.

