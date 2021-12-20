Advertisement

City of Waco partners with Baylor to build multi-million dollar basketball, entertainment facility

Rendering of new basketball and entertainment facility dubbed the Foster Pavilion
Rendering of new basketball and entertainment facility dubbed the Foster Pavilion(City of Waco)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco city leaders are working with Baylor to build a new basketball facility and riverfront expansion.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek says the city has been working closely with Baylor to develop plans for a multi-million dollar development in the heart of downtown.

The plan is for the “Foster Pavilion” to be built on the other side of Interstate 35 from McLane Stadium off of University Parks Drive between Franklin Avenue and I-35 and become the new home for Baylor basketball.

It would not just be used by Baylor. 90 days out of the year, Waco will have access to the facility for concerts and entertainment.

“At full build-out, this will be the largest economic development project in our city’s history,” Mayor Dillon Meek said.

The project plans show expansion along the Brazos River and include parking, space for residential, retail, hotel, restaurants, and offices.

“This is a great opportunity to bring a lot of new folks into downtown,” Mayor Meek said.

There would not be an increase in tax rate. The project will be paid for using a combination of TIF funds and the “Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone” created back in 1982 for downtown investment.

The pavilion and parking garage are expected to be completed by June 2024.

City Council will vote Tuesday on a memorandum with Baylor to seek $65 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funding.

The TIF will provide about $17 million for parking and $15 million for riverwalk improvements.

At full build out, this will be the largest economic development project in Waco’s history and will undoubtedly...

Posted by Dillon Meek on Saturday, December 18, 2021

