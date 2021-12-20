First stages of Mall to Mall project underway in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The first phases of the Mall to Mall project are underway, and once it’s finished, TxDOT said it will improve travel between Central Texas Marketplace and Richland Mall.

Currently, TxDOT is working on the preliminary stage. Workers are building U-turn bridges over Highway 6. Jake Smith, spokesperson for the TxDOT Waco district, said that means drivers won’t have to use the Bagby Avenue and Highway 6 interchange to turn around.

Smith said that will help with congestion on the main lanes and frontage roads. The Mall to Mall project will also build a continuous frontage road from the Central Texas Marketplace down to the Richland Mall area.

Additionally, the entrance and exit ramps will be reconfigured—Smith said the current configuration poses some challenges.

“That’s part of the reason why this project is continuing on like it is,” Smith said. “To build those continuous frontage roads to give travelers that option to go on to the frontage road and alleviate some congestion from the main lanes.”

Chelsea Schultz, senior planner for the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, said this project has been a priority for the city.

“In addition to I-35, this is another project that was on the top of our list to get started,” Schultz said. “And the reason is that there is a history of some accidents and crashes that happened along this stretch in particular, of Highway 6.”

Schultz said the project will make this area of Highway 6 safer, but there are additional benefits for the entire region, since the highway is part of the state freight corridor.

“There’s a lot of companies that will want to either leave from Waco or arrive in Waco that are trucks carrying freight, but also through freight traffic,” Schultz said. “So this section of Highway 6, and actually Highway 6 in general, is on the state freight network, which makes it an important freight corridor statewide.”

The main portion of the Mall to Mall project will start late next month, and the work is expected to take two years. TxDOT recommends following them on social media to get the latest updates on lane closures and traffic impacts.

