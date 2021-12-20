Advertisement

Local businesses partner with Killeen Police for “Shop with a Cop”

Killeen police walk hand and hand with local children for Krab Kingz "Shop with a Cop".
Killeen police walk hand and hand with local children for Krab Kingz "Shop with a Cop".(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -A group of lucky children spent Sunday afternoon with police officers at a Walmart in Killeen.

“Today is amazing,” said Officer Kyle Moore of the Killeen Police Department.

Moore and about a dozen other officers spent part of his Sunday afternoon picking out toys with kids.

“Anything to do or bring some positive community interaction is always, always a positive. You know, I’m from Killeen, so I want to make sure that we do the right thing by Killeen, and we got some officers that want to do that,” said Moore.

Thanks to a group of business owners, over thirty kids in Killeen got to experience the magic of Christmas a week early.

“With everything that’s going on in society and everything that’s going on around the world. It’s good to be able to partner with the local police officers to beat us so that unity among us as a business owner in the local PD,” said Jimmie Gee, Owner of G Stylz Barber and Beauty Shop.

Families gathered at the Krab Kingz Food truck on Fort Hood Street to get their hands on a golden ticket.

Great event today.

Although the kids could pick out their gifts, the real benefit of this partnership is something money can’t buy: fostering positive relationships between cops and kids.

“As hard as it is right now, and I think it’s a very good thing to do in it, I think it helps with the perception with the police also, but then to be a part of this and help with the kids,” said Connie Hayes.

