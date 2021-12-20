No. 1 Baylor leans on Brown, Akinjo, Flagler to beat Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kendall Brown and James Akinjo each scored 17 points and No. 1 Baylor defeated Oregon 78-70 Saturday night.

Adam Flagler made five 3-pointers en route to 16 points for the Bears (10-0), who broke a 51-51 tie with 12 straight points in the second half.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor.

De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points, Will Richardson had 16 and Jacob Young added 11 for the Ducks (6-6).

