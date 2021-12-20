Advertisement

No. 1 Baylor leans on Brown, Akinjo, Flagler to beat Oregon

Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) shoots against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college...
Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) shoots against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)(Thomas Boyd | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kendall Brown and James Akinjo each scored 17 points and No. 1 Baylor defeated Oregon 78-70 Saturday night.

Adam Flagler made five 3-pointers en route to 16 points for the Bears (10-0), who broke a 51-51 tie with 12 straight points in the second half.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor.

De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points, Will Richardson had 16 and Jacob Young added 11 for the Ducks (6-6).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids are dubbing it "National Shoot Up Your School Day"
Local school districts relieved as a Tik Tok threat of ‘national shoot up your school day’ ends with no shootings
A Central Texas family lost valuable items and their car the day before Thanksgiving to a thief...
Killeen: Local community hopes to stop thief from stealing in their neighborhoods
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Carbajal Upholstery fire
Early morning fire damages Waco business
UMHB's Jefferson Fritz is congratulated after an interception in the 2021 Stagg Bowl
UMHB wins Division III National Championship

Latest News

Michigan's Laila Phelia (5) dribbles around Baylor's Jordan Lewis (3) in the second half of an...
No. 5 Baylor women’s basketball falls to No. 13 Michigan in OT
China Spring
China Spring wins state
China Spring
China Spring stomps on Gilmer to win state, end season 16-0
UMHB's Jefferson Fritz is congratulated after an interception in the 2021 Stagg Bowl
UMHB wins Division III National Championship