Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron have been found in Bell and McLennan County.

Baylor Scott & White confirmed Friday that there is at least one case in both counties, but there isn’t any cases at it’s hospitals in Waco and Temple.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said it was notified late Friday of the county’s first positive case.

No other details are available at this time.

