Advertisement

Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County

Omicron variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant of COVID-19(WCAX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron have been found in Bell and McLennan County.

Baylor Scott & White confirmed Friday that there is at least one case in both counties, but there isn’t any cases at it’s hospitals in Waco and Temple.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said it was notified late Friday of the county’s first positive case.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old
Kids are dubbing it "National Shoot Up Your School Day"
Local school districts relieved as a Tik Tok threat of ‘national shoot up your school day’ ends with no shootings
Carbajal Upholstery fire
Early morning fire damages Waco business
The Milam County District Attorney confirms Edward McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, was indicted...
Reports: Milam County teacher arrested, indicted
As many of you hit the road this week to visit family and friends, so will thousands of others...
New study finds Texas roads are the deadliest this holiday season

Latest News

Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
Six teenagers injured after major crash near Hamilton
One of the ten most wanted sex offenders in Texas is back in custody after being arrested by...
Texas 10 most wanted sex offender from Bosque County arrested
Killeen police ask for help following three robberies in 20 minutes
Police asking for public’s help after three robberies in 20 minutes
The first phases of the Mall to Mall project are underway, and once it’s finished, TxDOT said...
First stages of Mall to Mall project underway in Waco