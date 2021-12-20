Only getting warmer this week

The sunshine was nice today, but tonight cools down rapidly with a clear sky and low humidity -- down quickly into the mid 30s overnight. Winter officially begins at 9:59am tomorrow and it will feel like it with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon, seasonable, in the 60s. Tomorrow is the last of the cool days we expect to see in Central Texas for... a while.

We start to warm up a little more each day -- for Tuesday, it’s highs in the 60s. The comes Wednesday in the upper 60s, Thursday in the 70s and into the 80s we go for Friday! We have low humidity behind out latest weather maker that is pulling off to the east and low humidity sticks with us through about mid-week. After that we start to see those warm and muggy conditions back, just in time for Christmas.

A quiet and sunny weather pattern gives us warm and dry days all the way through the weekend. There will be no storm systems, no rain chances, and very little in the way of cloud cover.

