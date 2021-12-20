Police asking for publics help after three robberies in 20 minutes

Advertisement

Killeen Police say between 8:15 and 8:35 Saturday night, three businesses were robbed by a man displaying a handgun, demanding money.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect from three aggravated robberies that happened between 8:15 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. Saturday, at three separate businesses within a two mile radius.

In each case, a man entered the business, showed a black semi automatic handgun, demanded money and ran out with cash. He is described as a black male wearing a black beanie, white surgical type mask or red face covering, black jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

The first call came in at 8:15 p.m. to a business in the 1500 block of E. Elms Rd.

Around 8:25 p.m., police say a man entered another business in the 4800 block of Trimmier Rd, one mile from the first robbery.

Killeen police say a third call came in around 8:35 p.m. to the 3800 block of E. Stan Schluter Loop.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of Aggravated Robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

