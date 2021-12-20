Advertisement

Six teenagers injured after major crash near Hamilton

Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened around 11:45 p.m., on Dec. 16. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, driven by a 17-year-old male from Hamilton, was traveling northbound on CR 101.

The trooper investigating the crash said the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed while driving on a gravel roadway. DPS said the driver lost control, overcorrected, and the truck left the roadway. It collided with a culvert and rolled over, coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

According to DPS, there were six teenagers in the truck at the time of the crash. A 17-year-old male passenger was ejected and partially pinned under the truck, according to DPS. He was extricated by local firefighters and transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with an incapacitating injury.

DPS said a 15-year-old female and 14-year-old male passenger were taken to the Hamilton ER with suspected minor injuries. A 15-year-old male with incapacitating injuries was taken to Baylor Scott & white, and another 15-year-old male was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.

The driver of the truck, a 17-year-old male, was later taken to the Hamilton ER, after the crash.

DPS reminds drivers to always wear safety belts, which “will greatly reduce the probability of being seriously injured or killed when involved in a traffic crash.”

The crash is still under investigation.

