Suspect arrested in Mexia apartment shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - On December 10, the Mexia Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street.

After their initial investigation, MPD named 17-year-old Eric Roman Henderson as a person of interest.

The following day, Henderson was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Henderson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

