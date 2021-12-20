Advertisement

Texas 10 most wanted sex offender from Bosque County arrested

One of the ten most wanted sex offenders in Texas is back in custody after being arrested by...
One of the ten most wanted sex offenders in Texas is back in custody after being arrested by U.S. Border Patrol at Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry.(Courtesy Texas DPS)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the ten most wanted sex offenders in Texas is back in custody after being arrested by U.S. Border Patrol at Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry.

Manuel Muniz, 51, from Morgan, was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Del Rio. Texas Department of Public Safety special agents assisted with the investigation.

Muniz has been wanted since February 2017. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued an arrest warrant for a parole violation, and Muniz was also wanted that same time by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

Muniz was sentenced to 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison in 2007 after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old Bosque County girl.

Muniz was paroled in 2016 and last registered as a sex offender in Bosque County before fleeing the area.

He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List in August 2017.

