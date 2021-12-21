Advertisement

Aggie football team dealing with COVID ahead of Gator Bowl

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources inside the Texas A&M University Athletic Department have confirmed to KBTX that the Aggie football team is dealing with COVID-19 issues. This comes ahead of the Gator Bowl that’s scheduled for Dec. 31.

Other media outlets in College Station reported the team stopped workouts on Saturday, and that several positions were hard hit by COVID-19 infections.

When reached for comment about the situation, Greg McGarity, CEO and president of the Gator Bowl, told KBTX “[Gator Bowl officials] are full speed ahead on preparations for the Gator Bowl.”

Texas A&M is scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Dec. 26, while their competitors, Wake Forest, will arrive on Dec. 27.

