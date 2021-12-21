Baylor’s Dave Aranda named finalist for Dodd Foundation Coach of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda has been named a finalist for the 2021 Dodd Trophy, as announced Tuesday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

The Dodd Trophy recognizes the nation’s top coaches in college football who embody the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

Aranda is joined by Dave Clawson (Wake Forest), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) and Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh) as this year’s finalists.

After leading BU to a win in the 2021 Big 12 Championship, Aranda and the Bears finished with an 11-2 season and earned a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Despite being picked to finish eighth in the conference in the preseason media poll, Aranda tied for the nation’s second-best turnaround with nine more wins in just his second season in Waco after last year’s 2-7 mark.

Bears currently sit sixth in the AP poll and were ranked seventh in the final College Football Playoff rankings.Behind the guidance of Aranda and first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Baylor’s offense ranked 16th nationally with 5.26 yards per rush and 29th in the country with 6.37 yards per play.

BU increased its rushing production by 138% from last season, raising its rushing average from 90.3 yards per game (123rd nationally) to 214.7 yards per game (17th nationally).

Additionally, Baylor ranked inside the nation’s top-25 in fewest sacks allowed with 18 and turnover margin at +18, in addition to ranking 26th in pass efficiency (152.33) and 37th in scoring (32.5 ppg).

Defensively, BU held opponents to 13.1 points below their season average and was one of three programs to limit every opponent to 30 or fewer points, joining Cincinnati and Clemson.

Under Aranda and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Baylor led the Big 12 and ranked fifth nationally with 16 interceptions.

The Bears placed 14th in the country in scoring defense and 16th in rushing defense, holding opponents to just 19.2 points and 116.9 rushing yards per game in 2021.

Baylor had seven players named to the 2021 All-Big 12 first- and second-teams, including four individual award winners in Jalen Pitre (Defensive Player of the Year), Trestan Ebner (Special Teams Player of the Year), Connor Galvin (Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Siaki Ika (Defensive Newcomer of the Year).

Additionally, Pitre was one of three finalists for the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award, honoring the nation’s top defensive back.

BU received seven All-America honors from the five publications which make up the NCAA’s consensus teams, highlighted by Pitre’s four first-team accolades and one second-team recognition.

Jacob Gall (second-team) and Galvin (third-team) were also recognized.

This is Aranda’s third finalist honor for a 2021 Coach of the Year Award, previously being named to the Eddie Robinson Award and Bear Bryant Award shortlists.

He also received Big 12 Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press.

Finalists for the Dodd Trophy were selected by a panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member.

The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

2021 DODD TROPHY FINALISTS

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

