Advertisement

Early morning crash in Waco sends at least one to the hospital

McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Waco Police, and Waco Fire responded to the scene near the...
McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Waco Police, and Waco Fire responded to the scene near the 110 block of La Salle Avenue early Tuesday morning.(Clint Webb)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning near the 1100 block of La Salle Avenue.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Waco Police and Waco Fire responded to the scene around 1 a.m.

A car traveled nearly a full city block, crossing the median and came to a stop after hitting a truck.

Officials did not provide details about the person’s injuries or their condition.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Brian Bell celebrates as the China Spring Cougars advance on their way to a state title.
China Spring Head Coach Brian Bell resigning to join staff at Baylor
Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
Six teenagers injured after major crash near Hamilton
The first phases of the Mall to Mall project are underway, and once it’s finished, TxDOT said...
First stages of Mall to Mall project underway in Waco
Killeen Police block 38th Street
Killeen Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train

Latest News

San Antonio Police are looking for missing three-year-old girl Lina Khil last seen Monday...
AMBER Alert issued for abducted three-year-old girl from San Antonio
RGIII sends local kids on shopping spree
Robert Griffin III foundation sends local kids on shopping spree
Temple PD is asking for the public’s help to identify a possible suspect involved in an...
Temple PD looking to identify an attempted home burglary suspect
City of Waco partners with Baylor to build multi-million dollar basketball, entertainment...
City of Waco partners with Baylor to build multi-million dollar basketball, entertainment facility