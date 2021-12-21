Early morning crash in Waco sends at least one to the hospital
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning near the 1100 block of La Salle Avenue.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Waco Police and Waco Fire responded to the scene around 1 a.m.
A car traveled nearly a full city block, crossing the median and came to a stop after hitting a truck.
Officials did not provide details about the person’s injuries or their condition.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the crash.
