WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco fire department responded to an early morning house fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of South 26th Street.

According to officials, the fire was significant enough that the family is now displaced.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.