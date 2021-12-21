Advertisement

Local church turns head with Polar Express Christmas float

By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local church’s months of hard work building a Polar Express themed float paid off as it took home the Grand Prize in the 75th Annual City of Temple Christmas Parade.

Taylor’s Valley Church says it took dozens of volunteers and hours of heavy lifting to make the magic come to life.

“We wanted to create something that depicted that incredible magic that comes from the Christmas season,” said Children’s Minister Heather Smith.

Smith said member Tim Euting who led the creative team first got the idea.

“He was thinking about all of the things that his family loves to do together and one favorite tradition is to watch the Polar Express,” she said.

Euting may have had the idea but church volunteers ran with it.  They began the work back in October constructing the intricate float.

“Tim and his team got together and designed and built the frame for this float,” Heather said. “Underneath the engine there’s actually a pickup truck and they built a frame to sit on the top of it that created the base for the engine and then they took a trailer and cut out the windows and that constructed the train car.”

The train complete with volunteers in full costumes hit the streets of the Temple parade, turning the heads of everyone who watched in amazement.

“We wanted to make sure that whatever we created was something that could be enjoyable for everyone,” Heather said. “It wasn’t just something that was enjoyable for our kids but that everyone watching would also get to experience joy and laughter and amazement at this creation.”

The float took home the grand prize.

“We were thrilled to win,” Heather said. “As we drove down the route it was so exciting to see the awe on people’s faces as they saw the float.”

Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills float was awarded second place followed by Elite Outdoor Design in third.

