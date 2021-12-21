Advertisement

One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Brian Bell celebrates as the China Spring Cougars advance on their way to a state title.
China Spring Head Coach Brian Bell resigning to join staff at Baylor
Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
Six teenagers injured after major crash near Hamilton
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County
The first phases of the Mall to Mall project are underway, and once it’s finished, TxDOT said...
First stages of Mall to Mall project underway in Waco

Latest News

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Sami Brown performs or KWTX
Sami Brown performs live on KWTX
Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats