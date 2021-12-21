Police arrest bystander for filming traffic stop, allegedly interfering with investigation
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department arrested a man early Saturday morning for interfering with an officer conducting a traffic stop.
“I have a right to be there. I have a right to record and I also have a right to free speech,” could be heard from the unnamed individual in the video.
The video which is just over 130 Seconds long shows a man walking down the sidewalk when he sees police conducting a traffic stop.
Killeen Police Chief Charles F. Kimble released a statement saying, “ While conducting their investigation, they were approached by an individual who interjected himself into the investigation by engaging with other individuals in the vehicle, distracting the officers, and creating a safety hazard for all involved parties. The subject in question was arrested and charged violating Sec. 16-107 (Interfering with or Obstructing an Officer) of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances.”
