Police arrest bystander for filming traffic stop, allegedly interfering with investigation

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department arrested a man early Saturday morning for interfering with an officer conducting a traffic stop.

“I have a right to be there. I have a right to record and I also have a right to free speech,” could be heard from the unnamed individual in the video.

The video which is just over 130 Seconds long shows a man walking down the sidewalk when he sees police conducting a traffic stop.

Killeen Police Chief Charles F. Kimble released a statement saying, “ While conducting their investigation, they were approached by an individual who interjected himself into the investigation by engaging with other individuals in the vehicle, distracting the officers, and creating a safety hazard for all involved parties. The subject in question was arrested and charged violating Sec. 16-107 (Interfering with or Obstructing an Officer) of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances.”

This is a developing story and we’ll be updating it as more information becomes available.

