Police investigate eighteenth murder of the year

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department are investigating its eighteenth murder of the year after officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police received a shots fired call near the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue; once officers arrived at that location, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

After failed attempts to resuscitate the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Bill Cooke.

The victim is identified as Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, or security camera footage from the area, is asked to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).

