Robert Griffin III foundation sends local kids on shopping spree

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Robert Griffin III’s foundation gave back to kids in his home town of Copperas Cove Monday, sending 40 kids on a shopping spree with $200 each, teaching a lesson that giving is the greatest gift.

“Never forget where you came from, Copperas Cove, Central Texas, will always be near and dear to my heart, and my wife’s heart,” Griffin III explained.

The Copperas Cove and Baylor alum says he remembers when his family was in need of programs like this when he was young, so he partnered with the director of the local Boys and Girls Club to make the donation.

“We remember those days and so we want to make sure that we give back to the same community that embraced us,” Jacqeline Griffin explained, as she watched the smiles on shoppers faces.

She facetimed Robert and his wife who couldn’t attend Monday, so they could say hi to the kids.

“We are hearing that the families are in tears they’re crying because they’re kids are able to spend money that they know they would never have the opportunity to spend,” Griffin III said.

“I always say, if you want to lift yourself up, lift someone else up,” he added.

Its exactly what he inspired one recipient to do.

“I’m going to give my gifts away,” seven-year-old Jeremiah Hogan explained. He used his money from RGIII to buy gifts for kids he felt were in greater need.

“Its amazing but I really want to help the people who lost everything in the tornado,” Hogan said.

Devastating tornadoes destroyed towns across Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky just weeks before the Christmas, killing 89 people.

“If we can inspire other people and kids to be givers and not just receivers I think we’ve done some great work,” Mrs. Griffin said.

“Kids all around the world, if you’re [reading] this -- Christmas isn’t about getting its about giving and spending time with your family,” Hogan announced.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.