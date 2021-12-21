Santa will have to don the short sleeves this year

Santa will have to bust out the short-sleeves and shorts when he comes to visit us on Christmas. We have a very warm week ahead and we could see the hottest all-time Christmas holiday! It will feel more like spring-time than winter and it looks to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Tonight will be chilly as we drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s due to the low humidity, mostly clear sky, and generally lighter winds. We could even see another morning with some patchy to dense fog in parts of the area tonight/tomorrow morning. We do have lots of sunshine and that burns the fog off quickly tomorrow and we have a beautiful Wednesday expected with high temperatures returning to the upper 60s, close to 70 degrees!

Temperatures climb this week but so does the humidity. We will have a balmy Christmas Eve with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Christmas Day will warm and sunny as temperatures soar to the mid-80s for the afternoon. It’ll be a beautiful day to spend some time outside with those new toys.

Highs stay near 80 degrees through the weekend and into early next week, still without any sign of rain until maybe next Thursday. Forecast models continue to hint at a possible storm system taking shape around New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

