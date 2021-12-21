Advertisement

Temple launching inaugural neighborhood leadership academy

By Hannah Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Temple is developing a new program to get city residents more involved and it’s looking for the first round of participants.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy is a 24 week program. People who participate will have the chance to learn more about community services and resident resources within the city.

Kiara Nowlin, public relations coordinator for Temple said there are several active neighborhood coalitions, but the city is always hoping for more to be established, and this academy can help with that.

Nowlin said the academy will give participants the resources and skills to be more active and help their neighborhoods thrive.

“We know residents are passionate about where they live, and we’re passionate about making Temple an awesome place to live,” Nowlin said. “Sharing this information, I think that we’ll will achieve our goals quickly, and together and really unified as a city.”

While they are still working out the details, Nowlin said residents will have opportunities to do things like tour city facilities, meet employees and possibly work with local agencies.

Nowlin said the goal of the academy is to create opportunities for residents to learn more and get involved. She said sometimes, people want to help, but they don’t know where to start.

“We created this academy to give residents a platform to get involved, learn, grow and really graduate and become neighborhood leaders,” Nowlin said.

If you’re interested in applying, the application deadline is Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. You must be a Temple resident and at least 18 years old to apply. The application is available online. There are 15 spots available.

