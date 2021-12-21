Temple PD looking to identify an attempted home burglary suspect
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a potential home burglary suspect.
On December 13 the suspect attempted burglary of a habitation in the 700 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.