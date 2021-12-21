Temple PD looking to identify an attempted home burglary suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a potential home burglary suspect.

On December 13 the suspect attempted burglary of a habitation in the 700 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Do you recognize this suspect? Temple PD is asking for the public’s help to identify a possible suspect involved in an... Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

