Temple PD looking to identify an attempted home burglary suspect

Temple PD is asking for the public's help to identify a possible suspect involved in an attempted burglary of habitation on December 13, 2021 in the 700 block of Ridgeview Dr.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a potential home burglary suspect.

On December 13 the suspect attempted burglary of a habitation in the 700 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

