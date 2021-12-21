Advertisement

TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday travel rush is only ramping up.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.

The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.

In general, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.

Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Brian Bell celebrates as the China Spring Cougars advance on their way to a state title.
China Spring Head Coach Brian Bell resigning to join staff at Baylor
Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
Six teenagers injured after major crash near Hamilton
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County
The first phases of the Mall to Mall project are underway, and once it’s finished, TxDOT said...
First stages of Mall to Mall project underway in Waco

Latest News

FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the...
Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel’s request for interview
Mobile providers are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.
Mobile providers to shut down 3G network; what you need to know to stay connected
Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Firefighter sounds tornado siren by hand as storm hits