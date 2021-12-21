Winter allegedly begins at 9:58 AM

In what’s supposed to be the coldest time of the year for Central Texas, coincidentally falling around and after the winter solstice, we’re expecting an exceptionally long string of warmer-than-normal days with the potential to set two record highs! Today actually will feel like winter, at least in the morning, since temperatures are starting out in the low-to-mid 30s. We’re expecting a bit of patchy fog to form near and east of I-35 too, but that should quickly burn off and we’re expecting widespread sunshine throughout the day. Today’s sunshine gets us into the low-to-mid 60s for highs with slightly cooler temperatures east of I-35. Once temperatures warm above 59°, which is the average high temperature, we’re not going to sniff anywhere close to an average high temperature for the remainder of the year. We’ll be close to the average low of 337° Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, but widespread sunshine boosts us right back into the mid-to-upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. South winds pull in more humidity late this week, meaning a few more clouds on Thursday, but temperatures should take a notable jump. We’ll start out in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday and then warm into the low-to-mid 70s late in the day.

Christmas Eve 2021 and Christmas Day 2021 could be close to the hottest all-time! The record for a two-day average high temperature on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is a balmy 84.5° set in 1955. We’re forecasting a high of 83° on Christmas Eve and a high of 84° on Christmas Day, giving us a forecast average high of 83.5° which would be second highest all time. Morning temperatures won’t be much better. We’ll start out close to 60° Friday morning and then in the mid-50s Christmas morning. Friday’s high temperature record of 91° is safe, but Christmas’ record of 79° should be completely shattered. We could also set a record on Sunday too as highs climb very close to the current record of 84°. The exceptional warmth around Christmas weekend won’t be sticking around next week but it still will be toasty. Highs Monday should stay close to 80° but will likely drop into the mid-70s as more clouds return starting Tuesday. We’re not forecasting any rain until maybe next Thursday. Forecast models continue to hint at a storm system taking shape around New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Colder temperatures could arrive as we toss the 2021 calendar in the trash, but we’ll have to see how the weather pattern evolves over the coming days.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.