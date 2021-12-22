After today, 70s and 80s will be the norm for the remainder of the year!

It’s hard to complain about the weather we’ve seen so far this Christmas week. Yes, it’s been fairly seasonable with chilly morning lows and comfortably mild with afternoon highs generally in the upper 50s and 60s, but we’re going full steam ahead into a more “tropical” feeling Christmas with highs reaching the 70s tomorrow and staying there for the remainder of the year. Overnight clouds have helped to keep temperatures a bit warmer than forecast this morning. The clouds should move out fairly quickly after sunrise this morning so we’re expecting to warm fairly steadily today. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s (with isolated upper 40s under the clouds) will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. If clouds linger in your neighborhood past 9 AM, expect highs to be on the cool side. For spots that see full sunshine almost all day long, especially west of Highway 281, temperatures could reach the low 70s! Overnight lows should tumble back into the low 50s overnight, but a push of humid air near and east of I-35 may allow cities and towns near and east of the interstate to warm back into the mid-to-upper 50s by daybreak. Where the humidity may not make it, that’ll be west of Highway 281, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s and remain there.

Extra humidity Thursday brings us partly cloudy skies throughout the day, but gusty south winds should push temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s across the entire area! Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas will be fairly similar to one another. Expect a few morning clouds to give way to mostly clear skies throughout the day and expect those temperatures to be HOT (for December standards, at least). We’ll start out in the upper 50s and low 60s in the morning with highs reaching the upper 70s east of I-35 and low 80s along and west of I-35 Christmas Eve and Sunday. Some spots could reach the mid-80s west of Highway 281. On Christmas Day, highs should be in the 80s area wide with mid-80s expected near and west of I-35! Isolated upper 80s are possible west of Highway 281. Saturday’s record high of 79° should be completely shattered.

There’s some silver lining to the clouds that won’t be overhead this weekend; we are expecting a small drop in temperatures next week as high pressure moves away. Highs remain well above normal, but we’ll drop into the upper 70s on Monday and then into the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday as partly cloudy skies return. Forecast model data is suggesting a few weak disturbances could swing through starting on Wednesday. These disturbances may get their act together just east of our area so our rain chances are fairly limited near 20%. With the extra clouds, highs Wednesday and Thursday should drop into the mid-70s. Just in time for 2022, it looks like a potent storm system should swing through the country on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Like has been the case so far this winter, storm systems are going to be focused well away from our area and we’ll only see the tail end of a cold front swing through. The front could be enough to not only drop temperatures into the start of the year but it could bring us a quick sot of rain. Since we’re not too confident about how much moisture may be available ahead of the front, we’re capping rain chances at 20% for now.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.