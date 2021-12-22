Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

HONDO, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for 3 Texas children.

The Medina County Sheriff’s office is searching for 9-year-old Lucas Wright, 8-year-old Ariana Wright, and 11-year-old Jonathan Wright.

They are also looking for 40-year-old Jonathan Alexander Wright in connection with their abduction.

He was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon near CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo.

The children are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Call the Medina County Sheriff’s office at 830-741-6153 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.