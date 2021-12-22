Central Texas business asks for support and patience as supply, staffing shortages create new obstacles

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Many businesses have shut their doors amid the pandemic that continues to change our world daily.

Now, with supply shortages and a lack of workers, some are doing everything they can to continue to serve their customers and stay afloat.

The Mac House opened its doors just a few years ago and the owners say they are now being faced with all new obstacles to navigate.

“We get emails on a weekly basis from our food distributor with updates on pricing,” Abby Head said.

“For the past year to two years, it’s been prices are going up again, brisket is going up again. Even recently we found out noodles are increasing in price.”

And that’s if the distributor can get their hands on the items.

“I feel like we have had to be very strategic with our ordering,” Omari Head said.

“We have made multiple trips to HEB and Walmart and having to find things locally that we are not able to order in advance.”

It does not just supplies that are in short order. Staffing shortages have hit them hard which is something they say they haven’t had to deal with before.

“We have been working with a hiring consultant for the last six to seven months or so just to get fully staffed and we are still not fully staffed so it’s week after week of interviews and of trying to get people in the door,” Omari said.

That means trying to entice workers by compensating them in pay, but the catch is that adds more weight on the business and creates a tricky balance.

“We have had to raise our prices even though it makes us kind of sick to our stomach, but to make sure that we are able to cover the cost to run the business as well as invest in our employees so they have a wage that is competitive,” Abby said.

So they are asking for your support, not just for them but local businesses across Central Texas. They ask you to work for a small business, buy local, and be patient as they fight for their business behind the scenes.

“It can be easy to go to a place and see a price increase and assume that it’s price gouging, people taking advantage of a situation, unnecessary prices,” Abby said.

“Behind the scenes, we are crunching all kinds of numbers. Our increases are actually half of what they should have increased to so we kind of met in the middle.”

Abby and Amari also ask if you do see a price increase, try to not take it personally that you have to pay more but think about what sort of impact led to that increase.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.