Advertisement

Central Texas business asks for support and patience as supply, staffing shortages create new obstacles

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Many businesses have shut their doors amid the pandemic that continues to change our world daily.

Now, with supply shortages and a lack of workers, some are doing everything they can to continue to serve their customers and stay afloat.

The Mac House opened its doors just a few years ago and the owners say they are now being faced with all new obstacles to navigate.

“We get emails on a weekly basis from our food distributor with updates on pricing,” Abby Head said.

“For the past year to two years, it’s been prices are going up again, brisket is going up again. Even recently we found out noodles are increasing in price.”

And that’s if the distributor can get their hands on the items.

“I feel like we have had to be very strategic with our ordering,” Omari Head said.

“We have made multiple trips to HEB and Walmart and having to find things locally that we are not able to order in advance.”

It does not just supplies that are in short order. Staffing shortages have hit them hard which is something they say they haven’t had to deal with before.

“We have been working with a hiring consultant for the last six to seven months or so just to get fully staffed and we are still not fully staffed so it’s week after week of interviews and of trying to get people in the door,” Omari said.

That means trying to entice workers by compensating them in pay, but the catch is that adds more weight on the business and creates a tricky balance.

“We have had to raise our prices even though it makes us kind of sick to our stomach, but to make sure that we are able to cover the cost to run the business as well as invest in our employees so they have a wage that is competitive,” Abby said.

So they are asking for your support, not just for them but local businesses across Central Texas. They ask you to work for a small business, buy local, and be patient as they fight for their business behind the scenes.

“It can be easy to go to a place and see a price increase and assume that it’s price gouging, people taking advantage of a situation, unnecessary prices,” Abby said.

“Behind the scenes, we are crunching all kinds of numbers. Our increases are actually half of what they should have increased to so we kind of met in the middle.”

Abby and Amari also ask if you do see a price increase, try to not take it personally that you have to pay more but think about what sort of impact led to that increase.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Brian Bell celebrates as the China Spring Cougars advance on their way to a state title.
China Spring Head Coach Brian Bell resigning to join staff at Baylor
Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
Six teenagers injured after major crash near Hamilton
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County
The first phases of the Mall to Mall project are underway, and once it’s finished, TxDOT said...
First stages of Mall to Mall project underway in Waco

Latest News

Texans Recovering Together
Texans Recovering Together crisis counseling offering help amid pandemic, holidays
A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to...
Robinson PD responds to fatal crash on NB I-35 at the New Road exit
Central Texas business asks for support and patience as supply, staffing shortages create new...
Waco business balancing supply and hiring concerns
Texans Recovering Together crisis counseling offering help amid pandemic, holidays
Texans recovering together