COVID testing sites fill up ahead of holiday weekend

The site manager says activity has picked up in the week leading up to Christmas with more than 200 patients a day.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - YesNoCOVID, a free rapid testing site set up outside the Richland Mall in Waco is seeing an increase in patients looking for COVID tests ahead of the holiday weekend.

Raven Drake is the site manager there and says, “We’ve had a drastic increase in patients close to Christmas, this week we are seeing close to 200 patients a day.”

“Some of them are coming for travel, but a lot of them are coming for COVID symptoms, worried about the new variant,” Drake explained.

She says the test is free, and once you get to the point in line where its time to be tested, its only a 15 minute wait for results.

Richard Cooper waited in the line Tuesday with his son. The two are in town from Florida, visiting Drake’s elderly father.

“We just wanted to be on the safe side, we are both boosted but my son got a text from some of his college friends that they had tested positive,” Cooper explained.

Luckily their results came back negative, Drake says they’re seeing about 10% of tests come back positive.

“Being around large crowds, groups of people out shopping and stuff you don’t know who has what,” Waco father, Floyd Finn added from the testing line.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

