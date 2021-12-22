Hubbard alum among most successful college coaches in the country

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blake Anderson just finished his first season as Utah State’s head coach.

In year one, his team won eleven games, including a conference championship and a bowl game.

But long before Blake Anderson was hoisting trophies and getting Gatorade baths on National TV, he was a regular, small-town kid falling in love with sports in the central Texas town of Hubbard.

Coach Anderson tells remembers, “It’s like a typical Texas town. Friday night, the whole town shuts down, it’s time to go to the game. That is what has fueled my passion for sports, being a part of that from whenever I could walk and dribble and shoot.”

That love of sports came with a love of winning, and as nice as Blake is as a person, his friends say he’s ruthless as a competitor.

Childhood friend and teammate Mark Vardeman laughs and tells me, “Yeah, it would get pretty intense, occasionally. I would lying if I said it didn’t result in fist-a-cuffs a few times... that probably had a lot to do with shaping his mentality as far as being a competitor and wanting to be successful.”

That mindset helped Blake play football for Baylor and Sam Houston State in the late 80s and early 90s, then climb the ranks from graduate assistant coach to big-time head coach.

Even to this day, Blake’s childhood friends see the same burning passion in his eyes.

Blake’s best friend of nearly five decades, Paul Morris, says, “It just brings back old times and how we used to compete out there. I see him competing on the field as a coach now and it is exciting and fun to watch him and hear them call his name out.”

Growing up in Hubbard, Blake never really imagined he would be a coach, but as he watched his NFL and NBA dreams fade away, he was drawn to the clipboard and whistle.

Anderson remembers, “The relationships that I had with coaches that coached me - I wanted to have that kind of relationship with players. I was really fortunate and blessed to get an opportunity to step right into coaching.”

It has not been an easy road for Blake, but even as he has gone from that broke, lowly grad assistant to a successful head coach, his principles and convictions have never wavered.

Morris tells me, “If he is your friend, he is going to be your friend, nothing is going to change about it. If he is your coach, he is going to do what is best for you and try to do what is right for you. That is the way Blake is, and he is not going to change.”

Blake says he hopes his story and his journey will help inspire other small town kids to follow their big time dreams.

“I was fortunate. God put me in a place with good people, I followed some good people along the way. I hope kids see that and say, if that is something I have a passion to do, and I work hard, that is something I can do as well.”

