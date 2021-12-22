Advertisement

Robinson PD responds to fatal crash on NB I-35 at the New Road exit

A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to one person dead.
A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to one person dead.(Hannah Hall)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Just before 11:30 Tuesday morning, Robinson Police Department responded to a crash on Northbound I-35 near the New Road exit.

When officers arrived on scene they found a white Chevrolet U-Haul van that crashed into a TXDOT barrier causing it to rollover.

The vehicle was solely occupied by a female in her 30s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is not a resident from the area and RPD detectives are looking to locate her family.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

