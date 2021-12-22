Silent Nights & No White Christmas for Central Texas

If you’re looking for a Winter Wonderland, heck, even just some holiday feeling temperatures... you will have to go somewhere else to find that this year. We are on pace to see the warmest December on record for Central Texas plus it looks like we will be setting records with our high temperatures for Christmas Day. The good news that comes with the warmth is that we expect to see picture-perfect weather days possibly through the end of the year.

With some humidity building back in we could see some patchy to dense fog in places tonight and in the morning. The fog and some morning clouds gives way to a sunny and nice afternoon tomorrow with highs a little warmer than today, in the 70s! Up, up, and away our temperatures go from there - into the 80s for Friday and the weekend too! The next several day will be dry with high pressure (stable air) in control of our weather. We will be so warm for the rest of the week that our overnight lows, in the 50s and low 60s, will actually be as warm, if not warmer, than our daily highs are this time of year.

We are expecting a small drop in temperatures next week, mornings in the 50s & afternoons in the 70s, as high pressure moves away. Ringing in the New Year, we are tracking a potential rain chance. Since we’re not too confident about how much moisture may be available ahead of the front, we’re capping rain chances at 20% for now.

