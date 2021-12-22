Advertisement

Silent Nights & No White Christmas for Central Texas

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you’re looking for a Winter Wonderland, heck, even just some holiday feeling temperatures... you will have to go somewhere else to find that this year. We are on pace to see the warmest December on record for Central Texas plus it looks like we will be setting records with our high temperatures for Christmas Day. The good news that comes with the warmth is that we expect to see picture-perfect weather days possibly through the end of the year.

With some humidity building back in we could see some patchy to dense fog in places tonight and in the morning. The fog and some morning clouds gives way to a sunny and nice afternoon tomorrow with highs a little warmer than today, in the 70s! Up, up, and away our temperatures go from there - into the 80s for Friday and the weekend too! The next several day will be dry with high pressure (stable air) in control of our weather. We will be so warm for the rest of the week that our overnight lows, in the 50s and low 60s, will actually be as warm, if not warmer, than our daily highs are this time of year.

We are expecting a small drop in temperatures next week, mornings in the 50s & afternoons in the 70s, as high pressure moves away. Ringing in the New Year, we are tracking a potential rain chance. Since we’re not too confident about how much moisture may be available ahead of the front, we’re capping rain chances at 20% for now.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for filming police from sidewalk
Police arrest bystander for filming traffic stop, allegedly interfering with investigation
Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23 was found shot early Tuesday morning.
Police investigate eighteenth murder of the year
Crews battle early morning house fire in Waco.
Early morning fire displaces local family of 4
A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to...
Robinson PD responds to fatal crash on NB I-35 at the New Road exit
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County

Latest News

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
After today, 70s and 80s will be the norm for the remainder of the year!
Sean's Wednesday Fastcast
fastcast sun rays sunset sunrise horse partly cloudy morning evening
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast