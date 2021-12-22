Texans Recovering Together crisis counseling offering help amid pandemic, holidays

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texans, you are not alone.

Texans Recovering Together has a goal of being there for you as you battle depression, anxiety, addiction, hoarding, or isolation.

Texans Recovering Together was established to be a resource during the pandemic and following the winter storm in February.

Project Manager Vince Erickson says with the holidays and renewed anxiety of the ongoing pandemic, these resources are more crucial than ever and they are here for you.

“One of the challenges of December and really if you look at it, the holidays leading into January is loneliness,” Erickson said.

“Right now, being sheltered in place, having prolonged separation from family and the networks. We are social creatures. Having that separation can really be aggravating and play upon our mental faculties. Understand that someone is here.”

Everything is outpatient so they come to you.

You can call (866) 576-1101 or go online. The hotline is open to you until the end of January and their website will remain available after that.

Since April 2020, #TexansRecoveringTogether’s diverse team of staff and crisis counselors have helped more than 31,000 Central Texans and will continue to serve all six of their counties of McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill, Freestone, and Limestone.

They have helped people with:

-Resource navigation and referrals to professionals in the mental health field

-Free mental health assessments

-Connecting survivors to support groups for people experiencing anxiety, loneliness, and grief

-Coping skills development

-Health education

-Self-care tips and training

COVID-19 and Texas Winter Storm Disaster support is available, with services offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling toll-free (866) 576-1101 or visiting www.trthotccp.org

