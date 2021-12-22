Advertisement

Texans Recovering Together crisis counseling offering help amid pandemic, holidays

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texans, you are not alone.

Texans Recovering Together has a goal of being there for you as you battle depression, anxiety, addiction, hoarding, or isolation.

Texans Recovering Together was established to be a resource during the pandemic and following the winter storm in February.

Project Manager Vince Erickson says with the holidays and renewed anxiety of the ongoing pandemic, these resources are more crucial than ever and they are here for you.

“One of the challenges of December and really if you look at it, the holidays leading into January is loneliness,” Erickson said.

“Right now, being sheltered in place, having prolonged separation from family and the networks. We are social creatures. Having that separation can really be aggravating and play upon our mental faculties. Understand that someone is here.”

Everything is outpatient so they come to you.

You can call (866) 576-1101 or go online. The hotline is open to you until the end of January and their website will remain available after that.

Since April 2020, #TexansRecoveringTogether’s diverse team of staff and crisis counselors have helped more than 31,000 Central Texans and will continue to serve all six of their counties of McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill, Freestone, and Limestone.

They have helped people with:

-Resource navigation and referrals to professionals in the mental health field

-Free mental health assessments

-Connecting survivors to support groups for people experiencing anxiety, loneliness, and grief

-Coping skills development

-Health education

-Self-care tips and training

COVID-19 and Texas Winter Storm Disaster support is available, with services offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling toll-free (866) 576-1101 or visiting www.trthotccp.org

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas 14-year-old
Brian Bell celebrates as the China Spring Cougars advance on their way to a state title.
China Spring Head Coach Brian Bell resigning to join staff at Baylor
Six teenagers are injured after a major crash on Thursday night just north of Hamilton.
Six teenagers injured after major crash near Hamilton
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County
The first phases of the Mall to Mall project are underway, and once it’s finished, TxDOT said...
First stages of Mall to Mall project underway in Waco

Latest News

A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to...
Robinson PD responds to fatal crash on NB I-35 at the New Road exit
Mac House
Central Texas business asks for support and patience as supply, staffing shortages create new obstacles
Central Texas business asks for support and patience as supply, staffing shortages create new...
Waco business balancing supply and hiring concerns
Texans Recovering Together crisis counseling offering help amid pandemic, holidays
Texans recovering together