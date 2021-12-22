Advertisement

Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 cats rescued from Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up...
ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up resources for pets and families impacted by the disaster.(Wisconsin Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (Gray News) – More than two dozen cats from Kentucky were moved to the Wisconsin Humane Society due to the recent tornado outbreak.

ASPCA took 32 cats to Wisconsin that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up resources for pets and families impacted by the disaster.

According to the humane society, shelters in Kentucky are overwhelmed keeping up with the number of animals in their care.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said many of the cats are available for adoption now, but some will need more treatment before they are ready for new families.

According to the humane society, there are several ways the community can help in the rescue effort of these animals: donations, fostering or adoption.

“We are so grateful to our generous community — your support makes it possible for us to respond at a moment’s notice when animals are in need. You are true lifesavers,” the Wisconsin Humane Society said in a post on Facebook.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at least 76 people were killed from the tornadoes, including seven members of one family.

Beshear said all of the people reported missing in Kentucky have been accounted for and said he hopes that no more people will be found dead from the storm, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s a look at some of the cats from Kentucky that are up for adoption:

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for filming police from sidewalk
Police arrest bystander for filming traffic stop, allegedly interfering with investigation
Crews battle early morning house fire in Waco.
Early morning fire displaces local family of 4
Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23 was found shot early Tuesday morning.
Police investigate eighteenth murder of the year
A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to...
Robinson PD responds to fatal crash on NB I-35 at the New Road exit
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Cases of Omicron found in Bell County and McLennan County

Latest News

FILE - A resident digs out from a holiday snow storm on Dec. 25, 2009, in Lawrence, Kan. A...
How to safely gather with loved ones during the holidays
A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
Susan Brownell sleeps on an air mattress wearing a few clothes she brought and uses a...
Grandmother waits more than 75 days for furniture after moving across states
The City College of New York recently found $180,000 in a cardboard box in the mailroom...
Cash donation of $180,000 found in box at university
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1