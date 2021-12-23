10 Holiday light displays in Central Texas you won’t want to miss!

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for Christmas light displays in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions holiday light attractions that are sure to dazzle!

Ride through more than one million lights, drink hot cocoa, go on a hay ride and make memories at the Lights of West now through the end of the year. Each night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $35 per vehicle, up to 8 & $55 for a vehicle with 9+.

The BLORA Lights, or also known as Nature in Light, are located in Belton, TX, has been for 25 years, and is the biggest it’s ever been this year with 135 light displays over a 5 ½ mile holiday lights attraction. The cost of entry is based on car size and an attraction you won’t want to miss.

Drive by the Roberson Family Christmas Light show for their annual holiday light show nightly from 7-10pm now through the end of the year. This is free for everyone - all you have to do is tune your radio to 91.7FM and enjoy. Located at 3302 Shawlands Road in Killeen.

With over 20,000 lights synchronized to music, the Carlson Family Light show starts hourly on the hour at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. All you have to do is drive up and tune your radio to FM 88.1 and soak up the holiday magic. In addition to the light show, there is a static display located in the yard next to the garage which houses unique blow-ups and lighted decorations that have been collected over the years. Drop off your holiday card for one of the owners to put in the annual book – there is a Christmas card drop box at the end of the driveway for you to leave your card. If you put a return address, you will get a card back.

This is the second year for Sopko’s Christmas Light show which provides an all-LED light show synced to holiday music. The display starts with music 6:30 p.m. and the shows play a loop until 10:30 p.m. Donations are accepted and 100% of the funds goes to Garden of Hope. This year there is a special sequence in the show made for a daughter of a Copperas Cove fire fighter who is battling leukemia. Her favorite Christmas song is Mistletoe by Justin Bieber.

Pantherland Lights is a holiday light show in it’s third year running in Mart. It’s on every night now through January 2nd and is always free! All you have to do is drive up, tune into FM 91.1, and enjoy the light show to music. This show starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. for all of the late-night holiday light gazers.

Christmas Cheer can be found on Broken Shoe Trail in Temple with several home light displays – two which stand out. 2301 Broken Shoe Trail has people tune into FM 94.9 for their 40-minute light display that runs from 5 – 11 p.m. nightly and again in the mornings 6 – 8 a.m. Just go a few houses down to get another holiday light show – this one featuring lights that are “N*sync” with some non-holiday, pop hit songs.

You can find the Spirit of Christmas House at 708 E Ward Drive in Robinson this year and it features a decked-out home dressed in holiday lights but also a get-out-of-the-car experience to see Santa’s snow village display plus cookies, hot chocolate, and apple cider to enjoy. This display will have the lights on daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 6th.

See the holiday light display that won the nationally televised show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2017 and has been on display for over 40 years at 2737 Proctor in Waco.

This new holiday light display has more than a quarter of a million tiny lights for you to gaze as you walk around sipping hot cocoa and other holiday treats. Wild Lights at the Zoo happens Wednesdays – Sundays now through January 9th, but closed on Dec 24th, Dec 25th, and Jan 1st. All proceeds will help build the Zoo’s newest expansion project. This project includes a state-of-the-art Education and Veterinary Complex, African Hoof stock Barn, and African Penguin Habitat. Cost is $15 for adults and children 3-12 years are $12.

Here’s an interactive map of more locations to see amazing holiday light displays in Central Texas.

