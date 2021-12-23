Attempted bank robbery in Rosebud leads to one arrest

ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an attempted bank robbery at the Incommons Bank Thursday afternoon in Rosebud.

The law enforcement agencies that responded include: Falls County Deputies, Rosebud Police, Marlin Police, Falls County Constable Pct. 1, DPS, and Lott Police.

The suspect left the bank, but was later caught and arrested on Main Street near the Cefco without incident.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, but the Falls County Sheriff’s Office say that the suspect is a resident of Rosebud.

There was no other information available.

ROSEBUD This afternoon Falls County Deputies, Rosebud Police, Marlin Police, Falls County Constable Pct.1, The Texas... Posted by Falls County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.