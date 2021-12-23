Advertisement

Attempted bank robbery in Rosebud leads to one arrest

Thursday afternoon Falls County Deputies, Rosebud Police, Marlin Police, Falls County Constable Pct.1, The Texas Department of Public Safety and Lott Police responded to an attempted Bank robbery at the Incommons Bank in Rosebud.(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an attempted bank robbery at the Incommons Bank Thursday afternoon in Rosebud.

The law enforcement agencies that responded include: Falls County Deputies, Rosebud Police, Marlin Police, Falls County Constable Pct. 1, DPS, and Lott Police.

The suspect left the bank, but was later caught and arrested on Main Street near the Cefco without incident.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, but the Falls County Sheriff’s Office say that the suspect is a resident of Rosebud.

There was no other information available.

Posted by Falls County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 23, 2021

