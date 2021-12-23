Be Remarkable: Volunteer fireman has been on the front-line for more than three decades

MARLIN, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin, where a volunteer fireman has been on the front line for more than three decades.

“You have a full-time job...but you’re also here...in Marlin as a Volunteer for a number of years - how long have you been doing this?”, Danny Daniel

“...32 - been chief 22.”, James Adams

Over the course of those 32-years, James Adams admits there has been a lot of action.

But his sister Wanda, who nominated him for the Daniel Stark KWTX Be Remarkable award, says there has been little time for rest.

“There are times when we’ll be sitting at a family dinner and he gets a call and he’s gone or he gets a call at 1 am to go to a fire and he’s out all night - and goes home - changes - and goes to work the next day.”, Wanda Grote, Sister, and Nominator

James not only works around the clock, alongside Marlin and Falls County first responders, but he also oversees the upkeep of the trucks and lifesaving equipment at the Marlin Volunteer Fire Station.

His work spans from trying to prevent tragedy - at the scenes of fires and accidents - to controlling traffic at a recent Marlin Covid Vaccination clinic.

“Hopefully this will help out the volunteer fire department and help you get some more equipment you might need.”, Danny Daniel Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

A $500 reward from Danny Daniel and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers which will go right back to the community, as James works to upgrade his fire department’s life-saving tools.

Giving right back after getting - another trait of this remarkable man.

