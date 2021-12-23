Advertisement

Florida man with drugs around penis denies they were his

Police Lights
Police Lights
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.

Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.

The man said the drugs were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for filming police from sidewalk
Police arrest bystander for filming traffic stop, allegedly interfering with investigation
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for 3 Texas children.
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23 was found shot early Tuesday morning.
Police investigate eighteenth murder of the year
A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to...
Robinson PD responds to fatal crash on NB I-35 at the New Road exit
In Texas Supreme Court case, state argues that Dallas-Houston bullet train developer can’t use eminent domain

Latest News

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Texas church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
A 70-million-year old fossil preserved a baby dinosaur still curled up inside its egg.
Fossil of egg includes baby dinosaur curled up (no sound)
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas ExxonMobil refinery