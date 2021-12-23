Even warmer to end the week

We replaced our crisp & cool nights with some mild and cloudy ones. We see temperatures dropping only into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight. That is definitely warm by December standards considering that’s usually where our temperatures end in the afternoons. Our warming trend will continue to give us afternoon highs into the upper 70s/low 80s tomorrow, mid 80s Saturday, and more low 80s Sunday. Any high temperature above 79 degrees on Christmas Day will make it the warmest Christmas Day in Central Texas history. Ho-ho-holy moly it’s warm! One other thing that accompanies the warmth is a dry spell that will continue, likely, through the remaining days of 2021.

Just a we wrap up this year, a disruption to our quiet, warm, and dry stretch will try to push towards Texas and may help to give us a small rain chance to ring in the New Year. Rain chances are staying capped at 20% Wednesday through Saturday, but the rain chances Friday and Saturday are attached to what could be a strong cold front. Cold Arctic air will pool in Canada and should sink into the northern U.S. early next week but there could be a secondary push of cooler air late Friday or Saturday. The cold front isn’t guaranteed yet and the timing is still unclear, but there’s a chance this front could bring a notable stretch of chilly weather.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.