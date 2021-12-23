High temperatures remain in at least the 70s for the rest of the year!

The countdown to Christmas 2021 continues but the temperatures across Central Texas will continue to tick up as high pressure settles in over the Lone Star State. Although we’re expecting to be baking with highs on Christmas well above the record high, it’ll actually be a large majority of the country east of the Rockies that will see significantly warmer than normal temperatures. We’ve now had two straight days of warmer-than-normal temperatures and we have likely at least 9 more to go. Morning temperatures today are starting out in the mid-to-upper 50s for nearly everyone as humid air moves back in and clouds settle in too. For cities and towns near and west of Highway 281, that’s where we haven’t seen humidity move in and skies are clear, morning lows are starting out much cooler in the low-to-mid 40s. Mist and patchy fog is possible this morning for everyone too but we’ll see that lift by mid-morning. Morning clouds will take some time to clear but we should see partly cloudy skies by noon with potentially mostly clear skies late this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low-to-mid 70s today but near and west of Highway 281, where dry air should stay in place and where skies stay mostly clear, late day highs should easily warm into the upper 70s and maybe briefly reach 80°.

Since we’ll have a battle between humid air and dry air unfold in Central Texas, it’ll be cities and towns near and west of Highway 281 that will be cooler in the morning but hotter in the afternoon. Yes, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s Friday with low-to-mid 80s Saturday, but the western most reaches of our area will potentially reach the mid-80s tomorrow with an outside chance of briefly reaching the upper 80s on Christmas. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since humidity, while elevated, shouldn’t be too unbearable. We should start to see a bit more humidity return next week. As a result, we’re expecting lows Sunday through Tuesday morning in the low 60s with late-day highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance swinging toward the state mid-week may drop temperatures slightly into the mid-to-upper 70s but it could also spark isolated rain. Rain chances are staying capped at 20% Wednesday through Saturday, but the rain chances Friday and Saturday are attached to what could be a strong cold front. Cold Arctic air will pool in Canada and should sink into the northern U.S. early next week but there could be a secondary push of cooler air late Friday or Saturday. The cold front isn’t guaranteed yet and the timing is still unclear, but there’s a chance this front could bring a notable stretch of chilly weather.

