Killeen Police gifts new bike to boy involved in crash
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department gave a young boy an early Christmas present.
The young boy was involved in a minor crash last week, where he sustained minor injuries.
The crash was handled by detectives in the General Crimes Unit.
The detectives got together to surprise the young boy and his brother with new bikes.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.