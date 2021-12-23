Advertisement

Killeen Police gifts new bike to boy involved in crash

A week ago this young boy (pictured in the t-shirt with the “words” on it) was involved in a...
A week ago this young boy (pictured in the t-shirt with the “words” on it) was involved in a minor crash while on his bike. He sustained minor injuries. After the crash was handled by one of the detectives in the General Crimes Unit, the entire unit came together to surprise this young boy and his brother with new bikes.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department gave a young boy an early Christmas present.

The young boy was involved in a minor crash last week, where he sustained minor injuries.

The crash was handled by detectives in the General Crimes Unit.

The detectives got together to surprise the young boy and his brother with new bikes.

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, December 23, 2021

