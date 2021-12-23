Killeen Police gifts new bike to boy involved in crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department gave a young boy an early Christmas present.

The young boy was involved in a minor crash last week, where he sustained minor injuries.

The crash was handled by detectives in the General Crimes Unit.

The detectives got together to surprise the young boy and his brother with new bikes.

A week ago this young boy (pictured in the t-shirt with the “words” on it) was involved in a minor crash while on his... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, December 23, 2021

