local couple needs help feeding community

Keshia and Rocky Miller host the annual "Feast in the East".
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Time is running out to help a central Texas couple that feeds hundreds of families the week of Christmas.

The 6th annual Feast in the East is happening from 2-6 pm on Thursday, December 23rd, at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Facility on 1020 Elm Avenue.

“Honestly, we were just two regular people who saw a need and who wanted to help others in their time of need,” Keshia Miller said.

After a simple Facebook post, Miller co-founded Feast in the East with her husband, Rocky Miller.

The couple wanted to bring people together in east Waco to help feed families during the holidays.

Please continue to donate and volunteer at feastintheeast.org East Waco Empowerment Project is hosting Feast In The...

Posted by The Feast in The East on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

“After all the hard work and us not being professional fundraisers or organizers or event planners or anything like that we ultimately had about 700 people show up,” Miller said.

People have donated food, winter clothing, diapers, and school supplies for the past six years. The pandemic led Feast in the East in a different direction.

Volunteers started putting together boxes to distribute to families safely instead of coming together in person.

“Our ultimate goal is to get back to where we could be all together again,” Miller said.

However, Keshia is also facing a different challenge. She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and just started radiation treatment.

“I am well enough in my fight to help others,” she said with a smile.

The Miller family helped more than 1,000 families at one point, and now their goal is to help at least two hundred.

“We are not asking for your W-2′s or asking for you to show us proof of anything,” Miller said. “You come and we’ll give you the box and hopefully, it’ll help take care of you and your family.”

If you would like to register for a box or help Feast in the East as a sponsor or volunteer, visit feastintheeast.org.

The group is also on Facebook.

