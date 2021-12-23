Advertisement

Residents rush to get in booster doses before holiday gatherings

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last minute preparations are underway for families ahead of Christmas. Some with travel and gifts.

But vaccinations are now near-or-at the top of the to-do list for Central Texas families. Some residents want to comfortably be with their people this weekend, others are trying to be safe against the latest COVID-19 variant.

“I definitely have moved past the quarantine days of 2020 and I’m like, we need to be out doing more things,” said Annie Wilde, a Waco resident. “I can’t just stay inside all the time.”

This Christmas Wilde says she will be around her family.

Last year she had to miss out because the state was in the middle of a COVID surge and she was exposed to someone who tested positive.

“We didn’t have any shots or anything yet, so this Christmas is going to be a lot better,” said Wilde.

The interest in shots is something the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has noticed in recent weeks. It is a welcome uptick in business.

“It’s going to keep us normal,” said Kelly Craine, with the WMCPH. “We don’t have to worry about quarantining, we don’t have to worry about changing our lifestyle.”

She added, it is also the safeguard for Christmas gatherings that many, like Wilde, are returning to.

“I don’t want to discourage someone who hasn’t received the vaccine from thinking, well it’s too late,” said Craine. “Because it’s not too late.”

There is also a bit of convenience when it comes to getting the shots.

That was part of the draw-in for Jimmy Sauls, another Waco resident. That, and recent headlines of the omicron variant’s spread.

“You can tell it’s doing something different, because there’s so many people all over the country that are catching this thing,” said Sauls.

But with the booster shots, both are a little less stressed about the uncertainty behind COVID.

“It felt like a no-brainer,” said Wilde. “It’s healthy, it’s safe, it’s backed by science.”

Vaccine information for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District can be found here.

