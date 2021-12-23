Shooting at campsite leads to one dead, one arrested

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Late Wednesday evening, Hill County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at a Whitney State Park campsite that left one person dead.

During their initial investigation, deputies found that the victim, who was staying in an RV with his spouse and two kids, had reportedly been drinking all day and arguing loudly with his spouse.

After the argument, the victim left the campsite in a vehicle.

A nearby camper came over to check on the victim’s wife and family.

When the victim returned he started another verbal fight with his spouse that escalated to him getting physical, pushing her to the ground.

The camper, who over to check on the victim’s family, saw the altercation and verbally confronted the victim.

The victim then charged at the camper, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

After shooting the victim, the camper began CPR and told the victim’s family to call 9-1-1.

The victim was transported to Hill Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

