Advertisement

Shooting at campsite leads to one dead, one arrested

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Late Wednesday evening, Hill County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at a Whitney State Park campsite that left one person dead.

During their initial investigation, deputies found that the victim, who was staying in an RV with his spouse and two kids, had reportedly been drinking all day and arguing loudly with his spouse.

After the argument, the victim left the campsite in a vehicle.

A nearby camper came over to check on the victim’s wife and family.

When the victim returned he started another verbal fight with his spouse that escalated to him getting physical, pushing her to the ground.

The camper, who over to check on the victim’s family, saw the altercation and verbally confronted the victim.

The victim then charged at the camper, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

After shooting the victim, the camper began CPR and told the victim’s family to call 9-1-1.

The victim was transported to Hill Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for filming police from sidewalk
Police arrest bystander for filming traffic stop, allegedly interfering with investigation
Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23 was found shot early Tuesday morning.
Police investigate eighteenth murder of the year
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for 3 Texas children.
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
In Texas Supreme Court case, state argues that Dallas-Houston bullet train developer can’t use eminent domain
A crash happened on the I-35 frontage road near the New Road exit Tuesday morning leading to...
Robinson PD responds to fatal crash on NB I-35 at the New Road exit

Latest News

Fans disappointed after Aggies pull out of Gator Bowl
Keshia and Rocky Miller host the annual "Feast in the East".
Local couple needs help feeding community
As the COVID pandemic continues to evolve with Omicron cases starting to pop up around Central...
Bell County announces new public health director
Interest in COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters shots around the Waco-McLennan County area have...
Residents rush to get in booster doses before holiday gatherings