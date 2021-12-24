Local woman, disabled son living without running water for nearly a year

BRUCEVILLE EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - For 10 months, Renee Pace and her son have been living in their Bruceville Eddy home with no running water. Pace said the issue started when her pipes froze and burst during the February winter storm.

Pace says she is the full time care taker for her disabled adult son who she says has cerebral palsy. So she is unable to work and lives on a tight budget with no room for repair bills. So for a year they’ve been rationing bottles of water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

“Here’s the way we take a bath,” said Pace as she demonstrated using a large bown and a pitcher. “We put out water in here and my son uses this to pour water on himself and uses this scrub to scrub his self,” she said.

In addition to the busted pipes, a tree almost growing into the house may be obstructing the piping.

“We’ll have to cut it all down before they can even replace the line all underneath there,” Pace said.

She said she has not been able to get an estimate of the repair costs. Desperate for help, she has now posted a sign outside her house asking for help with removing the tree.

“I don’t have the money and I don’t have any insurance on the house to get it fixed,” she said.

In addition to the pipe issue, the ceiling of the house is also caving in several places and is being held together by duct tape. The home’s heating system has also stopped working.

“I don’t let it really bother me I just take it from day to day.”

Pace says she is simply hoping for a Christmas miracle.

