Record-Breaking Highs For Christmas with The Warmth Lingering After

It’ll stay warm heading into the night, so hopefully Santa packed a t-shirt and shorts! We dip to the low 70′s after sunset, with morning lows in the low to mid 60′s. Record-breaking highs will be seen Christmas afternoon in the mid 80′s. In fact, this will be the warmest Christmas Central Texas has ever had. We keep the 80′s for your Sunday, before slightly cooling into the mid to upper 70′s to start next week. More clouds will be seen next week as dew points go up. A few spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday before better rain chances arrive to start the New Year.

