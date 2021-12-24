Advertisement

Record-Breaking Highs For Christmas with The Warmth Lingering After

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll stay warm heading into the night, so hopefully Santa packed a t-shirt and shorts! We dip to the low 70′s after sunset, with morning lows in the low to mid 60′s. Record-breaking highs will be seen Christmas afternoon in the mid 80′s. In fact, this will be the warmest Christmas Central Texas has ever had. We keep the 80′s for your Sunday, before slightly cooling into the mid to upper 70′s to start next week. More clouds will be seen next week as dew points go up. A few spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday before better rain chances arrive to start the New Year.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Shooting at campsite in Whitney leaves one dead
Woman living without running water
Local woman, disabled son living without running water for nearly a year
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd
Police Lights
Florida man with drugs around penis denies they were his
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured

Latest News

Record-Breaking Heat Today and No Cooling In Sight
Record-Breaking Highs For Christmas with The Warmth Lingering After
KWTX Fastcast Images
A record-setting Christmas is less than 24 hours away!
Sean's Christmas Eve Fastcast