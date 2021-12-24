A record-setting Christmas is less than 24 hours away!

Merry Christmas, y’all, although it’ll be more accurate to say Mele Kalikimaka since we’re forecasting high temperatures on Christmas Day that would be warm even by Hawaii standards! High pressure is building in and warmth is rolling in off the mountains of Mexico this Christmas weekend. Morning cloud cover overspreads Central Texas today but should give way to sunshine late in the morning and early this afternoon. Like yesterday, clouds will hang on for longer near and east of I-35 where highs will be “cooler” in the mid-to-upper 70s. Along and west of I-35, high temperatures should be a bit warmer in the upper 70s for some but with more widespread low 80s. Temperatures remain unseasonably hot tomorrow morning too with temperatures in the low 60s in the morning reaching the low-to-mid 80s late in the day. Christmas’ forecast high temperature of 84° should completely shatter the current record temperature of 79°. Highs should be slightly cooler Sunday in the upper 70s and low 80s but there’s no relief from the heat coming yet.

High temperatures stay in the upper 70s early next week but a weak cold front that likely stalls to our north should help to drop temperatures a touch into the mid-70s mid-week. An isolated shower or two is possible each day as early as late Tuesday afternoon but rain chances should stay low until our next cold front actually arrives. The front shouldn’t get here in time for the New Year so high temperatures New Year’s Eve in the mid-to-upper 70s should only drop into the low 60s by midnight. January 1st’s high temperature in the mid-70s ahead of the front should likely stay at least in the 60s through next Sunday morning. With the front currently scheduled to arrive next Sunday morning, temperatures could peak in the low-to-mid 60s in the morning and potentially fall into the 50s during the day. It’s too far out to make a specific call about the timing of the front, but we are anticipating that big temperature change soon-ish.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.