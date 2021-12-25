Central Texas residents show up to help neighbor in need

EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A central Texas woman, hoping for a Christmas miracle, got one.

For nearly a year, Eddy resident Renee Pace and her son, Shawn, have been without running water since February’s winter freeze.

When the Eddy community heard their story from KWTX News 10, neighbors surprised her by showing up, offering to help fix her home.

“We come back home and I see all these cars here,” said Pace.

Bruceville-Eddy Mayor Linda Owens even showed up after hearing about Pace’s situation from a city employee.

“He said, a lady has been without water since the freeze, and I said did we cut it off? That was my first thing, is it our fault? He says no,” said Owens.

No water, a roof caving-in and no heat.

It was too much to bear, so donations from Eddy residents started to pour in.

“(Pace) said, ‘oh I just can’t believe y’all are here.’ And I said, ‘yes ma’am, you said you wanted a Christmas miracle; here we are,” said Owens.

Volunteers are starting by replacing the water heater, they also put in a new air-conditioning and heating unit.

All of it at no cost to Pace and her son.

“I was kind of shocked,” said Pace. “I didn’t think anybody would be coming out today about anything.”

The next step is to re-work the plumbing to get the water running. They also plan to take down a tree wedged against the house.

Others also stopped by to drop off money, clothes and food.

“It warms your heart, it brings tears to your eyes. Because people are – God’s good,” said Owens. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

And from a woman who tries to ask for very little from anyone, pure gratitude.

“Just a lot of thank-yous,” said Pace.

